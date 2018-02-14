Air temperature to go up

In the Republic

In the daytime of February 14 in Vayots Dzor, Syunik Provinces and Artsakh, on 18-19 in most regions from time to time precipitation is predicted, in the mountains light snow, in the foothills and valleys rain is predicted. On February 15-17 no precipitation is predicted.

Southwest wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

At night of February 18 the air temperature will go up by 4-5 degrees, in the daytime of 18 it will go down as much.

In Yerevan

On February 14-17 no precipitation is predicted, on 18-19 from time to time rain is predicted.