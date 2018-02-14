Pashinyan welcomes ‘Yerkir Tsirani’ ‘sobering and useful’ action: ‘I consider RPA behavior a gangster’s behavior’

Today oppositional “Yelq” bloc leader Nikol Pashinyan met with the students of Yerevan State University in the Parliament and replied to their questions. At the launch of the meeting, Mr. Pashinyan referred to the scandal of the City Council: “I strictly criticize ruling RPA [Republican Party of Armenia] member’s behavior and consider it gangster’s behavior worth rougher labels, inasmuch as such violence towards City Council members cannot have any justification in any condition.”

As stated by Mr. Pashinyan, such behavior beyond the City Council cannot be justified as well. And on how he assesses the step of “Yerkir Tsirani” members, Mr. Pashinyan reflected: “One should not take a superficial look at the situation to understand it. They say – oh, they have taken the sewage water to the City Council! How could they? Those people got up in the morning and decided to take the sewage water with them? It has a prehistory. You know that there is a little residential sector nearby Nubarashen penitentiary, several residential buildings and the canalization of the penitentiary stops to work properly regularly for years, and the sewage water flushes into the territory of the residential buildings, the odor is spread there. The previous day they had carried out a protest and “Yerkir Tsirani” party members simply brought the message of the citizens to Yerevan City Council. The ways of the implementation can be discussed and argued on, but it is a useful protest and a useful action.”

As stated by Mr. Pashinyan, the people who consider themselves high-ranked officials, close the doors of their offices and do not see the reality, therefore, yesterday’s protest was useful not only to the City Council but overall, from the perspective of bringing all the officials to the reality: “During the implementation of the protest, “Yerkir Tsirani” members have shown certain civil and political braveness and I fully accept and understand it.”

Hripsime JEBEJYAN