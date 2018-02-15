Combining science and technology: opportunity for researchers in Eastern Neighbourhood

Researchers from the EU’s Eastern Partner countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine) are invited to submit their proposals in response to the Call for Participations recently announced by the EU-funded Eastern Partnership Connect (EaP Connect) project.

The call invites researchers from different disciplines. However, priority will be given to those working on eHealth and cybersecurity issues, as well as to high performance computing users.

This is the third phase of the “Enlighten Your Research” ([email protected]) programme implemented by EAP Connect. Last year, the same call attracted successful proposals in open data, cultural digital libraries and education.

The application deadline is 16 March 2018. More information on how to apply can be found here.

[email protected] is a programme that promotes the use of computer network resources to foster international collaborations and accelerate the research and discovery process.

The EaPConnect project aims to create a regional research and education network in the EU’s Eastern Partner countries, namely Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine. The overall objective is to decrease the digital divide, improve intra-regional connectivity and facilitate the participation of local scientists, students and academics in global research and education collaborations.