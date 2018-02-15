Gyumri also warned about terrorists: enhanced control over service facilities

The news that Kurdish terrorists have crossed the border of Armenia is in the center of attention of the police. These days the police have also set up enhanced control over Gyumri service facilities, especially in hotels.

The latter check several times a day to see who enters, who leaves, whether there are suspicious persons. We learned about this from police officers, who note that we do not need to be frightened by this news, but should be alert.

The police press office told us that the police officers are regularly conducting such activities, community policemen also meet with citizens, talk about security issues, conduct proper inspections.

Nune AREVSHATYAN