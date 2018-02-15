Bako Sahakyan received members of Artsakh Union of Afghanistan War Veterans

On 15 February President Bako Sahakyan received a group of members of the Artsakh Union of the Afghanistan War Veterans led by head of the organization Yesay Balayan.

A range of issues related to the activity of the union were discussed during the meeting.

The President highlighted the participation of the Afghanistan war veterans in the Artsakh National Liberation War, signifying their contribution to the patriotic upbringing of the younger generation too.

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT