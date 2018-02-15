Armen Ashotyan: Armenia consistently passes to parliamentary government

On February 14, the Chairman of the RA NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Armen Ashotyan had a meeting with the Chairperson of the Committee on European Integration of the Parliament of Georgia, the Head of the Georgian Parliamentary Delegation to Euronest PA Tamar Khulordava in Tbilisi.

The Member of the RA NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Karen Bekaryan also took part in the meeting.

The Armenian and the Georgian colleagues touched upon the strengthening and activation of cooperation between the Committees of the parliaments of the two countries, particularly within the framework of the Eastern Partnership.

Touching upon the expansion of cooperation with the European Union, the parties highlighted the signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between the Republic of Armenia and the European Union, in this context the exchange of experience with Georgia in the works on European integration. Armen Ashotyan also has noted that Armenia greatly highlights the further active cooperation in the process of the European rapprochement with the partner states. The Committee Chairman has added the Agreement is a result of Armenia-Europe diplomatic efforts and expressed hope that the history of this success will also have its positive influence on boosting of cooperation with the Eastern Partnership countries.

In the course of the meeting the sides talked about the issues of the use of the parliamentary oversight tool set through the public involvement.

Regarding the constitutional reforms in the two countries, Armen Ashotyan, noting that Armenia turns into parliamentary government, has emphasized the exchange of experience in the context of building of parliamentary democratic society.

During the meeting the parties have stated that at the present phase of cooperation of the two countries’ parliaments the exchange of experience over the EU integration, parliamentary oversight and parliamentary diplomacy is on the agenda. Armen Ashotyan reaffirmed the readiness of Armenia on further close cooperation in the issues of bilateral interest.