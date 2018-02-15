‘Addressed assessments needed for international community to understand who instigates war’

Deputy Speaker of Artsakh Parliament Vahram Balayan considers the OSCE Minsk Group mediation mission important as their activities are aimed at resolving the Karabakh issue peacefully. According to him, the representatives of the co-chairing countries make some efforts to achieve a result. During an interview with Aravot.am, the Artsakh Parliament Deputy Speaker noted that in the recent period, the mediating countries periodically speak about creating an atmosphere of trust, which is truly important.

“Unfortunately, as a result of the unwise policy of the Azerbaijani authorities, this conflict has aggravated by spreading anti-Armenian propaganda across broad sections of society, but Azerbaijan will still suffer from its bitter fruits because it is impossible to control a country on the ground of hatred, especially groundless hatred”, he noted.

Regarding the increase in the number of observers by Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman, Balayan is not sure a solution can be expected from that, but it can be considered a positive step.

Speaking of the unaddressed statements by the Minsk Group co-chairs, Balayan said they have not chosen the right way: “After all, there is also the perception of the international community. They should make addressed assessments so that the international community understands who is the instigator of war, and who hinders the establishment of lasting peace in the region”.

Besides, he notes that it is also no secret that the two sides are actively arming and have accumulated a large number of weapons. And in the case of a large-scale war, military actions may go beyond the territory of Artsakh and Azerbaijan and threaten the region as well. That is why the timely assessment of each provocation by the Minsk Group will also enable the international community to put real pressure on the aggressor, in this case, on Azerbaijan.

“Ilham Aliyev will bring nothing good to his country with an attitude inappropriate for the leader of the country. Of course, for the inner audience, he is always trying to appear with a heroic power and mighty character. However, when the Azerbaijani society gets sober, it will understand that it has just been deceived”, he summed up.

David ABAGHYAN