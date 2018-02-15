Eduard Sharmazanov to ambassador of Hellenic Republic: Erdogan’s and Aliev’s pan-Turkish announcements are inadmissible

On February 14, the RA NA Vice President Eduard Sharmazanov received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Embassy of the Hellenic Republic to the Republic of Armenia Nafsika Nancy Eva Vraila.

Eduard Sharmazanov has highly assessed the Armenian-Greek friendship relations and has documented that they develop and become closer day by day.

The RA NA Vice President has touched upon the RA-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed on November 24 in the previous year, noting that Armenia expects its possible quick ratification by the Greek parliament.

At the meeting issues regarding the refusal of the condemnation and denial of the genocides were also discussed. Eduard Sharmazanov has noted that on the occasion of the 70th jubilee year of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide adopted on 9 December 1948 by the UN the Parliament of Armenia envisages exhibitions in a number of European countries with a heading the Parliamentarians against Genocide. The interlocutors discussed the possibility of organizing such exhibition in the Hellenic Republic which would be dedicated to the Armenian and Greek people who had become victims of the Genocide by Ottoman Turkey at the beginning of the 20th century. The Vice President of the Parliament has informed that such exhibition against Turkish denialism is designed to carry out in the Capital of Slovakia in Bratislava on April 30.

Touching upon the regional problems, the RA NA Vice President has underlined that as a result of the policy being pursued by Turkey, it becomes evident that it has almost no neighbour that has no problems with it. In this context Eduard Sharmazanov particularly referred to the last announcement made by the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan connected with the EU member countries Greece and Cyprus. It is connected, especially with drilling and export of oil and gas by the Greek side in the Island of Cyprus. By Eduard Sharmazanov’s assessment, this is an evident occupation being implemented by Turkey, and the President of Azerbaijan pursues the same policy in this region.

In the course of the meeting issues regarding the activation of the Armenian-Greek mutual visits and the development of the inter-parliamentary ties were discussed.