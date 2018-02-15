Whom to believe?

Minister of Economic Development and Investment of Armenia, Suren Karayan, summing up the past year, said that according to preliminary data it is expected that investments will amount to 150-200 million US dollars.

On the other hand, the Prime Minister stated that last year the volume of investments in different projects amounted to 856 US dollars, and by the projects of the Armenian Ministry of Territorial Development, to another 190 billion dram, that is 393 million US dollars.

Analyzing the economy of Armenia as an economist, I am obliged to present accurate data. Which of the published figures is reliable? What are these investment projects according to the receiving countries, regions, branches of the economy? And how many vacancies have been created as a result?

Tatul MANASERYAN