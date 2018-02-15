Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 21:20 | February 15 2018
Air temperature to go up

Air temperature to go up

In the Republic

In the daytime of February 15, on 16-17 and on 20 no precipitation is predicted. On February 18-19 in most regions from time to time precipitation is predicted, in the mountains wet snow, in the foothills and valleys rain is predicted.

Southwest wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

At night of February 18 the air temperature will go up by 4-5 degrees, in the daytime of 18 it will go down as much.

In Yerevan

In the daytime of February 15, on 16-17 and on 20 no precipitation is predicted. On February 18-19 from time to time rain is predicted.

