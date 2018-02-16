Waiting for ‘People’s revolt’

Scandals have a butterfly life. Not only in Armenia, but also in all the parliaments of the world, people “throw shit” on each other, both with indirect and sometimes direct meaning of the word. Sometimes they pull each other out, slap, and insult each other. Whenever something like this happens, it becomes the number one event of the day. The next day, it may be interesting to listen to the comments of the sides and their supporters. The scandal is gradually fading in two days, and the politicized part of the society is waiting for the next opportunity to arise so that they can become active again. On the third and following days, the sides sometimes try to benefit from the past episodes, but they are no longer interesting for anyone.

No one actually wants to live with outdated scandals, regardless how much we, media, try to enrich those. People need something fresh and new, and if the emphasis is exclusively put on such events, then every time a need arises to invent a more eccentric, more “aromatic” scenario, hoping that the opposite side will behave with a more fierce and stupid manner.

On the other hand, opposition political forces have tested all the “classic” forms of political struggle within Armenia’s modern history and have not succeeded. Based on these facts some people draw conclusions of that we must experiment some extravagant, out-of-logic scenarios. But besides the short theatrical effect, these methods will not yield any result. And besides they make what is accepted to be called “political struggle” casual.

The opposition has been failing for 25 years, not because the methods of their struggle are not rather eccentric or maybe extremist. The problem is more serious: for a quarter century the opposition have been linking their hopes with the “national revolt”. The entire propaganda, all sorts of calculations are based on the expectation that the “hour” will come, the people will revolt and the regime will flee in panic. It seems as if it was possible to understand that it was a methodological error within so many years, but listen to any opposition speech, and from the second or third sentence you will realize that, as it is now accepted to say “vision”. Maybe it is the high time to understand that this is a dead-end road.

I see the way of changes in the slow but consistent transformation of the current political, economic, and intellectual elite. It is unpleasant and painful to hear, such ideas cause not only resistance, but also wrath. But I advise you to think about it a little more seriously.

Aram ABRAHAMYAN