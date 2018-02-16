Shavarsh Kocharyan: ‘Aliyev proves Artsakh international recognition inevitable’

After the session of the government, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Relations, Shavarsh Kocharyan, addressing to the report published by the US intelligence services, pursuant to which the US does not exclude that the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh might become more intense in 2018, told: “The circumstance that the situation is explosive is evident to all of us. April incidents of 2016 are its evidence.”

Mr. Kocharyan explained that the Armenian side is always ready for any type of developments. According to him, “As regards being ready, then what do we speak of? It is enough to refer to Azerbaijani President’s latest announcement which directly shows who is ready for what and who is not ready for a progress in the negotiation process. Aliyev’s speech was a vivid evidence that Karabakh cannot ever be in Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity to those who have not realized that yet, and that the international recognition of the Republic of Artsakh is inevitable.”

Nelly BABAYAN