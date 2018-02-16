‘Aliyev’s announcement on ‘taking back Yerevan and Zangezur’ should be taken seriously’: David Shahnazaryan

Former head of National Security Service of Armenia calls on ‘not to appear in Aliyev’s trap’

“The announcement made by the President of Azerbaijan on “taking back Yerevan and Zangezur” should be taken seriously for several reasons. Aliyev has made the announcement after the meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs when they were still in the region. I am sure that both Aliyev and the Co-chairs have been discontented from the meeting”, informed the Ambassador of Special Tasks of the President of the Republic of Armenia from 1992-1995, the head of the National Security Service of Armenia from 1994-95, David Shahnazaryan.

“Aliyev’s aforementioned announcement made after the meeting should not be connected with exclusively the pre-election factor, and if it is a pre-election campaign trick, it assuredly witnesses that Aliyev attempts to evoke more extremist moods within his country’s society. Besides, it is a clear-cut message to the Co-chairs and here is how he responds to intermediaries’ urge on creating mechanisms of trust. The next, Aliyev tries to have an influence on the inner political life of Armenia, hoping it will prompt Armenia for making similar radical and extremist urges, for example, on the necessity of terminating the negotiations. Therefore, both the political forces and the social organizations, also the expert public should refrain from such urges and not appear in Aliyev’s trap”, explained our interlocutor.

Read the full version of the interview with the Ambassador of Special Tasks of the President of the Republic of Armenia from 1992-1995, the head of the National Security service of Armenia from 1994-95, David Shahnazaryan, in further volumes of “Aravot” daily.

EMMA GABRIELYAN