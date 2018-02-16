Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 19:36 | February 16 2018
First Lady of Armenia: ‘I have no relation with politics’

On February 15, after “Grant Life” charitable foundation’s concert, the First Lady of the Republic of Armenia, Rita Sargsyan, who is also the president of the Board of the mentioned foundation, rejected answering to the question on the scandal in the City Council with the participation of “Yerkir Tsirani” party members.

“Dear journalists, if we speak of a child’s life and death issue, then, I apologize, but such a question is absurd”, she told.

As regards “Azatutyun” radio station’s question implying that during one of the interviews the First Lady had told she did not want Serzh Sargsyan to be engaged in politics, meanwhile, he is going to become the PM soon, Ms. Sargsyan responded: “I have no relation with politics.”

Gohar HAKOBYAN  

