The Armenian representative in the 23rd Winter Olympics, Katya Galstyan has crossed the finish line the 72nd out of 90 participants, who had already had 30:25.1 score in the women’s 10km freestyle. It is noteworthy that 2 days before Katya’s teammate, Mikayel Mikayelyan had won the same place out of 79 participants by 3:37.40 score, in classic sprint style. Ashot HAKOBYAN

