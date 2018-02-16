Katya Galstyan and coach satisfied with PyeongChang  results

Journalist Khachik Chakhoyan has had an interview with Katya Galstyan and the coach of the team, Arthur Mikayelyan in PyeongChang after the competition. “I was very well conscious that it was going to be a very strong competition and a very difficult one. However, I had my task. It is natural that the 72nd place will not make anyone happy. However, I have exceeded a set of strong competitors, besides, I have had a little difference comparing to a set of strong competitors. Subsequently, giving a real assessment of my performance, I consider it satisfactory”, mentioned Katya Galstyan.

“I understand that the ones who hear about the 72nd place already think that our sportswoman is very weak. I would say, simply the competitors are very strong. Katya might have won a higher place, but she did her best. Thus, I also assess her performance satisfactory”, explained the coach.

Ashot HAKOBYAN

Photo credit to Asatur Yesayants