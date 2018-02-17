‘Suicide for Aliyev’

“It is not mandatory. At some point, we should be happy that the President of Azerbaijan taking into account the external pressures on the internal situation and the state of democracy in his country makes such statements. Those are quite beneficial to us. Let him continue in that style”, Secretary of the “Movement 88” faction of the Artsakh parliament Gagik Baghunts told “Aravot” in response to the question whether Yerevan and Stepanakert should review their policy after Aliyev’s recent recurrent announcements about occupying Yerevan and Zangezur.

“I think if the situation in Azerbaijan worsens sharply, Aliyev might take such stupidity and start a military operation, but it will be a suicide for him”, told our interlocutor.

Nelly GRIGORYAN