Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 13:33 | February 17 2018
13:33 | February 17 2018

‘Suicide for Aliyev’

‘Suicide for Aliyev’

“It is not mandatory. At some point, we should be happy that the President of Azerbaijan taking into account the external pressures on the internal situation and the state of democracy in his country makes such statements. Those are quite beneficial to us. Let him continue in that style”, Secretary of the “Movement 88” faction of the Artsakh parliament Gagik Baghunts told “Aravot” in response to the question whether Yerevan and Stepanakert should review their policy after Aliyev’s recent recurrent announcements about occupying Yerevan and Zangezur.

“I think if the situation in Azerbaijan worsens sharply, Aliyev might take such stupidity and start a military operation, but it will be a suicide for him”, told our interlocutor.

 

Nelly GRIGORYAN

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Politics

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Author's other posts
 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook