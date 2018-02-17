‘Shmays calls Alen Simonyan addressing threats of physical abuse’: Pashinyan

“I have to make an urgent statement with regret. Republican board member, former MP Arakel Movsisyan, aka Shmays, called “Yelq” member of Yerevan City Council Alen Simonyan and addressed threats to him, threats of physical abuse”, Head of the “Yelq” faction Nikol Pashinyan announced from the National Assembly tribune.

He said that there have been multiple such cases: “Have the Republican members decided to get engaged in a street brawl with us? This question must get a response. If you think that with these provocations you can achieve something, do not be deceived by our polite faces and our ties, just be sure that we will accept any challenge”.

Pashinyan clarified that the call of Shmays is connected with the City Council brawl: “Alen Simonyan had made comments”.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov, commenting on the City Hall scandal, said that the Yerevan City Hall is not a barn. Pashinyan said: “Let me disagree, the incident in the City Council showed that there are at least a few barns in the Yerevan City Hall and with all the surprising coincidence the Republican representatives are all the barns. And the fact that the Republican board member Arakel Movsisyan calls to the citizen, and introduces himself as Shmays, instead of his real full name, it makes us think that we can look for similar barns at Melik Adamyan 2, the Republican Party central office, as well.

And Aram Sargsyan, referring to Arakel Movsisyan’s threats, said that it does not bring honor to our state, to our victories. He said the Republican Party should make serious conclusions and punish those emotional people of their surrounding either through friendly or partial penalties.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN