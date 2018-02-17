‘Yelq’ draft rejected: Pashinyan apologizes for disappointing citizens

The National Assembly rejected the draft of “Yelq” on making amendments to the Tax Code with 38 votes against and 35 votes for.

Speaking to reporters after the vote, the Head of “Yelq” faction Nikol Pashinyan said: “This is the first time in the history of at least two convocations, when the opposition has convened a special session and it took place. I do not mean that the ANC failed, and the “Yelq” succeeded.

In response to the question whether the citizens who participated in the marches against the inflation would not be disappointed, he said that citizens are free to assess, if they have the reason they may be disappointed, but they have no reason to be disappointed with them: “Matter of taste”. He said he does not exclude that they have made mistakes in their political activities or that they may make again. If anyone is disappointed with him, Pashinyan officially apologized, promising that he will improve.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN