Leader of Republicans on Yerevan City Council scandal: ‘It was an intention of remaining in the spotlight’

The journalists asked the RPA leader, Vahram Baghdasaryan how he would comment on the scandal taken place in Yerevan City Council during the protest of “Yerkir Tsirani”. He replied: “That is, you consider it a protest?”

Mr. Baghdasaryan called on to “examine the sources” of the issue and find out what has taken place. According to him, a day before the case the City Hall and penitentiary representatives have met with the residents, already transferring equipment to start working. The residents have said that if they brought everything to order in a week, they would be satisfied, meanwhile “Yerkir Tsirani” members interfered and opposed, insisting that a week was a long time and announced about their upcoming protest: “It is not a protest, it is an intention of simply remaining in the spotlight. And let me bring up a comparison regarding the spotlight: Herostratus burnt the temple to remain in the history. They had no other way. And what does it mean? I get surprised. They say – towards a woman, I did not see an Armenian woman’s behavior there.”

Asked how the Armenian woman should behave, should she not lead a political struggle, he answered: “If your struggles should be that way, throwing sewage on people or making an attempt of doing it is unacceptable… It was an intention of disturbing the work, the law enforcement bodies will solve that issue.”

To the question on what he thought of the fact that the women were beaten and pulled off from their hairs, Vahram Baghdasaryan responded: “That is, if I am a man standing with my hands in my pockets, you come and slap me, and I am a Bible-reading man, therefore I should give you my other cheek?”

As regards Marina Khachatryan’s announcement implying that she was subject to a sexual harassment, Mr. Baghdasaryan told: “The filthiness should have limits. This is the first announcement of its kind in the whole Armenian history… Try not to be subject to sexual violence”, concluded Mr. Baghdasaryan.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN