Winners announced for Serj Tankian’s $5,000 music challenge

Serj Tankian and Creative Armenia unveiled the winners of the 7 Notes music challenge by Serj Tankian. Alpha Lighting System (Mexico) and Mariam Petrosian (Armenia) will share the $5,000 prize to the 7 Notes music challenge, the Creative Armenia NGO said in a press statement.

Alam Hernández, Joshua San Martín, Jaco Jácome, and JG Hernández are the minds behind Alpha Lighting System. In “life.exe,” the band takes us on a complex musical epic journey of progressive rock with some jazz influences. According to Tankian, “The most amazing progressive melody I’ve ever heard.”

The second winner is Mariam Petrosian – an Armenian singer and songwriter. The graduate of the London College of Music presented the composition “Here I Come,” which is a powerful and resonant lyrical piece. “A consistently beautiful song that doesn’t fade.” This is how Serj Tankian feels about the song.

The winners were chosen by System of a Down bassist Shavo Odadjian; Capital Cities star Sebu Simonian; jazz phenom and composer Tigran Hamasyan; Honored Artist of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Hayrapetyan; professor and Founding Dean of the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music, Judith Smith; and the iconic rock star and challenger himself – Serj Tankian.

The winning songs, as well as 500 selected compositions from thousands of submissions can be heard at 7NotesExperiment.com.