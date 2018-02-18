Rain predicted

In the Republic

In the daytime of February 17, on 20-22 no precipitation is predicted, on 18, at night of 19 in most regions, in the daytime of 19 in Vayots Dzor, Syunik Provinces and Artsakh from time to time precipitation is predicted, in the mountains wet snow, in the foothills and valleys rain is predicted.

Southwest wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

At night of February 18 the air temperature will go up by 4-5 degrees, in the daytime of 18 it will go down as much.

In Yerevan

In the daytime of February 17, on 18, in the daytime of 19, on 20-22 no precipitation is predicted, on 18, at night and in the morning of 19 from time to time rain is predicted.