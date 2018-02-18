Armenian Bar Association young lawyers committee to host inaugural coast to coast event

The Armenian Bar Association recently announced that it is returning to the Boston area to celebrate the organization’s newly formed Young Lawyers Committee (YLC).

Organized by Armenian Bar members from across the country including, New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Connecticut and other areas of the country, the YLC is dedicated to providing the younger generation of Armenian Bar Association members with opportunities for public service and professional development during the earlier stages of their careers.

The YLC will also host panel discussions on topics that are appealing to the Armenian community, and programs that help its members keep current with new developments in the law. The committee’s overarching efforts also include attracting members from across the country, planning networking conferences, workshops, and fundraising events.

“We invite you to join us for a wonderful evening in welcoming this newly assembled dynamic group of attorneys as we mingle with local dignitaries and virtually connect with people on the west coast who are hosting their YLC’s Inaugural Event in Los Angeles simultaneously,” reads a part of the statement released by Saro K. Kerkonian, Chairman of the Armenian Bar Association and Seta Eskanian, Chair of the Boston Organizing Committee for the YLC.

The March 10 event’s keynote speaker, Marsha Kazarosian, former President of the Massachusetts Bar Association, and nationally recognized Super Lawyer, who is notable for handling high-profile cases in the New England area, will discuss with us the importance of bar membership, networking and community involvement for professional development.

The event will be taking place on March 10 at 7 p.m. at the Sheraton Commander Hotel in Cambridge, Mass.

For more information on attending this event and purchasing tickets, visit www.armenianbar.org or https://ylc-boston.eventbrite.com/.

Tickets are $25 per person and students are free. Food and refreshments will be provided. All proceeds will go towards the next community program hosted by the Armenian Bar Association.