‘Artsakh movement is not to blame for this situation in our country today’: historian

The national awakening started in February 1988, the Artsakh Movement, which will mark its 30th anniversary on February 20, is one of the crucial events in the history of the Armenian people. Armen Karapetyan, a historian and participant of the Artsakh Movement, expressed such an opinion at a press conference. He emphasized that the Artsakh movement started at the time when the further existence of the Artsakh people was questioned. This movement created the army of freedom fighters who defended Artsakh. The result of that movement was also the re-establishment of Armenia’s independence and its victory over the Artsakh war”.

The historian does not agree with the opinion, whether “what was the benefit of the Artsakh movement if Armenia is emptying today”. He says, yes, it is, but the Artsakh movement is not to blame for this situation in our country today. “There are no Azerbaijani police in Artsakh today, only Armenians, which is the greatest achievement”.

Whether in what way the Artsakh conflict should be resolved, he said. “The problem is that people today are hungry and mass migration takes place. Azerbaijan is well aware of the situation in Armenia. This is the biggest threat to the Artsakh issue. Negotiators should have a support from a powerful homeland and people. In order to prevent migration sharp steps and changes must be taken. I do not see any other way to save Artsakh”.

Luiza SUKIASYAN