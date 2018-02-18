‘Congratulations to Azerbaijan for the loss’: ‘Kornidzor Aro’

Turkish village had everything, electricity, gas, asphalt, while the Armenian village, had half-stream electricity, ground hopeless roads. This difference made us, the people, the leaders of the Karabakh Committee frontiersmen to start the struggle. The people invested their last penny to support the Artsakh Movement”, touching upon the 30th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement, said Ara Khudaverdyan, “Kornidzor Aro”, commander of the “Kornidzor” detachment, a freedom fighter, member of the “Karabakh Committee”.

He stated that since 1989 they have been forced to engage in war, where the Armenian volunteer-freedom fighters showed their determination to protect the Armenian population of Artsakh. “It caused great hysteria in Baku and its supporters.Perhaps they did not expect that a small Armenian force could enter Artsakh. Our men were being arrested when they were entering Karabakh from Armenia to protect it”.

The freedom fighter noted with regret that the alive participants of the Artsakh Movement nowadays are unable to have their contribution in it anymore. Azerbaijan defeated in war today has 139 heroes, and we do not have alive heroes “thanks” to our authorities. Those, who were far from the Karabakh war, now have a primary role, and the participants of the movement represent the lowest stratum of society. Anyway, I congratulate Azerbaijan for the loss and the Armenian nation for the victorious Movement of Artsakh”.

Luiza SUKIASYAN