Artsakh Foreign Minister briefed on activities carried out during 2017

On February 19, the annual press conference of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian took place. Masis Mayilian briefed on the activities carried out by the Foreign Ministry during 2017.

Speaking of the efforts exerted towards the international recognition of Artsakh and expansion of decentralized cooperation, the Minister of Foreign Affairs noted that the positive trends continued in 2017 as well. In September, the Senate of the U.S. State of Michigan passed a resolution on the recognition of the independence of Artsakh. Declarations of Friendship were signed between the cities of Chartar and Berdzor of Artsakh and Décines-Charpieu and Alfortville of France. In 2017, within the framework of the visit of President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan to Belgium, a Group of Friendship and a Circle of Friendship with Artsakh were established. In particular, in the Walloon Parliament of Brussels, a group of francophone Belgian parliamentarians, representatives of scientific and public circles created a Circle of Friendship with Artsakh, and in the Flemish Parliament of Belgium, a Group of Friendship with Artsakh was created. Similar Group and Circle of Friendship were created in Artsakh.

Masis Mayilian stressed that in 2017, the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh exerted efforts not only to deepen the existing ties but also to establish new ones. The geography of international cooperation of Artsakh expanded. In 2017, delegations from Bolivia and Mexico, as well as a member of the Portuguese Parliament visited Artsakh for the first time.

Touching upon the process of peaceful settlement of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Karabakh, the Foreign Minister noted that in 2017, it was mainly focused on overcoming the negative consequences, which resulted from the military operations resumed by Azerbaijan against the Republic of Artsakh in April 2016. In this regard, the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairpersons were aimed at implementing the agreements reached at the meetings in Vienna and St. Petersburg, and creating conditions for the promotion of the negotiation process. In this context, Masis Mayilian stressed the need to expand the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and to establish mechanisms for investigating violations of the cease-fire regime in order to create a constructive atmosphere in the settlement process. At the same time, to achieve real progress in the settlement of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Karabakh, it is necessary to restore the full-format negotiations, with the participation of the Republic Artsakh in all the stages. The full-fledged participation of Artsakh in the negotiations will increase the effectiveness of the peace process. The authorities of Artsakh continue to advocate for their equal participation in the process and are ready to assume their share of responsibility for the maintenance of regional stability and for the destiny of the region as a whole.

Masis Mayilian also noted that in close cooperation with Armenia’s Foreign Ministry and Missions in the Council of Europe, the OSCE, the European Union, and the UN, consistent steps had been taken to present the official position of Artsakh on various issues, including the peaceful settlement bent of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Karabakh, and to prevent processes running counter to the interests of Artsakh. In particular, nine comprehensive documents, prepared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh and other offices of the Republic, were distributed in different international structures.

Briefing on the main tasks for the current year, Masis Mayilian noted that, in accordance with the program of Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan for 2017-2020, the foreign policy priorities are to intensify the efforts towards the international recognition of Artsakh, to ensure progress in the process of peaceful settlement of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Karabakh, based on the fact of realization of the right to self-determination by the people of Artsakh, to establish and expand foreign economic ties, to create external favorable conditions for the development of Artsakh, and to encourage foreign investments. One of the most important directions of the foreign policy agenda of Artsakh is also the further expansion and deepening of the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora cooperation.

Following are the answers of the Foreign Minister of Artsakh to some of the questions asked by the journalists during the press conference.