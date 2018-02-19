Turkey applies poisonous gas during bombardment in Afrin: ANF

ermenihaber.am. Turkish Armed Forces have applied gas containing poisonous materials for bombarding one of the villages of Afrin on February 16, in the frameworks of the military actions against Kurdish-resided Afrin enclave.

As reported by Kurdish “ANF” media agency, 6 residents have been urgently taken to the hospital from Afrin’s Erende village of Shiye province, who have received respiratory disorders and not been able to speak. The doctors suspect that they are poisoned by chlorine gas which, according to the Kurdish source, is considered to be a chemical weapon.

Let us remind you that the “Free Syrian Army” grouping enjoying official Ankara’s support has invaded Syrian Afrin enclave under Kurdish control due to the help of Turkish air force on January 20. The ultimate objective of “Olive Branch” military operation is to take 30 km territory from Syrian Kurds on The Turkish border and establish a security zone there.