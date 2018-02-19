Artsakh FM: Establishment of direct and open dialogue between Artsakh and other countries will contribute to strengthening stability

On February 19, the annual press conference of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian took place. Masis Mayilian briefed on the activities carried out by the Foreign Ministry during 2017.

Question: How would you comment on the recent initiatives by political and public circles in the United States and France, aimed at the establishment of direct ties with Artsakh?

Answer: We consider these initiatives an important and timely step, especially against the background of Azerbaijan’s unceasing attempts to isolate Artsakh. The resolution initiated by Congressman Frank Pallone and the call by Chairman of the France-Artsakh Friendship Circle Francois Rochebloine to the leadership of France are an important reminder that human rights are universal, and their observance is the responsibility of the entire international community and cannot depend on a whim of such a not free state as Azerbaijan.

It is noteworthy that the initiatives condemning Azerbaijan’s attempts to isolate Artsakh and calling for the establishment of direct contacts with the leadership of Artsakh were taken by representatives of the political and public circles of the United States and France, which, along with Russia, are Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group. Similar proposals were also made by members of the European Parliament – President of the Friendship Group with Artsakh in the European Parliament Frank Engel and member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs Lars Adaktusson.

We are also convinced that the establishment of direct and open dialogue between Artsakh and other countries will contribute to strengthening stability and resolving the problems existing in the region. Moreover, international cooperation based on the principle of involvement, rather than exclusion, will give a new impetus to the settlement of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Karabakh. Artsakh is an important factor in the regional architecture, which seeks to establish final and lasting peace in the South Caucasus by pursuing a responsible policy.