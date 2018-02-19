Either in Artsakh or in Armenia there is no official who wants to return the lands: Garnik Isagulyan

According to the adviser of the Artsakh Republic Permanent Representation to the Republic of Armenia Garnik Isagulyan rumors that presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan was brought to return the liberated lands leaves bad consequences in Artsakh.

He assured that either in Artsakh or in Armenia there is no official who wants to return the lands: “We no longer have liberated lands, we have the Republic of Artsakh, both Stepanakert and Talish have the same status as Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan has declared. There is no official in Armenia who has ever been afraid that there would be a question put on the table that a document should be signed, to the detriment of Armenia”.

Touching upon presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan, he said, that there were other good candidates, but the Republicans’ choice was quite interesting.

Garnik Isagulyan, Armen Sargsyan’s student, also spoke about Sargsyan’s visit to Artsakh: “The impression in Artsakh was quite high, he was well aware of the internal and external problems in Artsakh, the same can be said about his awareness of the internal political and external issues in the Republic of Armenia. After meeting with him in Artsakh, everyone urged him to accept Serzh Sargsyan’s offer. Armen Sargsyan is one of the best candidates and I am sure that he will bring serious innovations in many issues”.

Mr. Isagulyan also referred to Aliyev’s recent statement that Armenia is the historical homeland of Azerbaijan to be liberated. According to him, Armenia’s excessive concessions are the reason for the fact that Azerbaijani President Aliyev speaks of Armenia being their historical homeland. “Armenia agreed to negotiate instead of Artsakh and made many other concessions, we have not seen equivalent concessions from Azerbaijan”.

In response to reporters’ question, whether what concessions Armenia has made, Mr. Isagulyan did not provide any clarifications.

Arpine SIMONYAN