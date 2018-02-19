Giro Manoyan: A week left for Armenia to cancel protocols

What President Serzh Sargsyan announced at the Munich Security Conference about the Armenian-Turkish protocols, was not a novelty for the political affairs director of the ARF “Armenian Cause” office, Giro Manoyan. The President had said: “We cannot wait for Turkey’s responsive steps forever. The protocols were negotiated based on the conditions. If Turkey wants to wait for other conditions, then ratify the protocols, then it is mistaken, that will not happen. A new document should be negotiated under new conditions. Armenia does not speak in the language of preconditions, but does not accept any preconditions either”.

Giro Manoyan believes the President meant the following: “The President said because Turkey raised questions that are not related to the protocols, as a precondition, there must be a new agreement under new terms. Almost a week is left that Armenia will cancel the protocols. I think the President was mainly referring to this. The President confirmed that the protocols no longer have value for Armenia”.

Let us remind that the President spoke about canceling the Armenian-Turkish protocols still last year from the UN tribune.

Nelly GRIGORYAN