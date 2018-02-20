‘Genocide recognition issue should not be put at the core of the Armenian-Israeli relations’

“We often mistakenly view Armenia’s relations with any foreign country in terms of the latter’s negative or positive official position on the Armenian Genocide”, former Nagorno Karabakh Republic Foreign Minister Arman Melikyan told “Aravot”. Let us remind that the bill on recognition of the Armenian Genocide was discussed at the Knesset plenary session on February 14. Most parliamentarians, however, defended the Israeli Foreign Ministry’s approach refusing to adopt the law “because of its complexity and diplomatic consequences”.

41 parliamentarians voted against the recognition of the Armenian Genocide and 28 voted for. We inquired from Arman Melikyan whether what the promise of this new Armenian-Israeli relations is. “Armenian-Israeli relations have a great yet unused potential, although the hazardous notes are still preserved. I think we have to make special efforts to make progress in these relations”, he said.