‘We are ready for large-scale operations,’ Vitali Balasanyan: 1in.am

Armenian Armed Forces are ready for large-scale operations, mentioned the Secretary of the National Security Council of the Republic of Artsakh, Artsakh hero, Vitali Balasanyan in the interview with 1in.am.

“It is easy to speak from a side. One should properly analyze. After April operations we could attack too, but we need a stable region. The planet Earth needs a stability, the world is for solving the issue through peaceful negotiations. We should not be guided by fairy-tales. We should make serious analyses for not crashing with irreversible consequences,” he explained.

 

