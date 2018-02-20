Military actions can resume anytime: Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister

The armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan front each other at the contact line and it is not ruled out that military actions can be resumed anytime. Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov made this statement at the meeting with Toivo Klaar, European Union Special Envoy for South Caucasus and Georgia, in Baku.

The meeting discussed the current situation in the contact line, Azerbaijani side again complained that the negotiation process does not yield results.

“Instead of dealing with the incidents of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, it would be better if the international institutions dealt with the issue of eliminating the key causes of its occurrence”, said Hasanov.

In his turn, Klaar stressed the importance of a peaceful and quick solution to the conflict for the sake of stability, noting that the European Union is for the continuation of negotiations.