Artsakh President considers the Artsakh movement among the brightest pages of our people’s modern history

On 19 February a solemn awarding ceremony in connection with the Artsakh Revival Day took place at the President’s Residence.

In his speech, President Sahakyan considered the Artsakh movement among the brightest pages of our people’s modern history. “This holiday obliges us to be stronger and united, consistently strengthen our independent statehood, our country’s defense capacity, and security, develop the economy, raise people’s living conditions and solve social issues”, noted Bako Sahakyan.

The Head of the State expressed confidence that together, with joint efforts we would realize our people’s cherished aspirations and goals, always keeping the spirit of 1988 alive.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, National Assembly chairman Ashot Ghoulyan, state minister Arayik Haroutyunyan and other officials partook at the event.

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT