On February 19, the RA NA Deputy Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov met with the students of Yerevan State University, Armenian State University of Economics and the RA Public Administration Academy who are now in educational practice in the RA National Assembly.

During the meeting viewpoints were presented on the external and inner political processes of the country, numerous questions were addressed to the RA NA Deputy Speaker, particularly on the prevention of emigration, power-opposition relations, programmes directed to the development of tourism, the diplomatic steps taken by our country on the international platforms and Armenia-Diaspora cooperation.

Touching upon the issues of peaceful settlement process of Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the Armenian-Turkish relations, Eduard Sharmazanov underlined that the RA President Serzh Sargsyan distinctly noted in Munich Security Conference that Armenia initiated the process of the Armenian-Turkish protocols without preconditions, while the authorities of Turkey went through the way of denialism and preconditions.

“We want to live in the peaceful and stable region, but we will never let any state speak with us in a language of preconditions. We’ll continue the process of the Armenian Genocide international recognition and the fight against Turkish denialism,” Eduard Sharmazanov said.

The RA NA Deputy Speaker has stressed that Artsakh will never be part of Azerbaijan, as the Artsakh people are ready to fight till the end for their independence and freedom. By the RA NA Deputy Speaker’s conviction, Azerbaijan cannot speak about historical lands, as first of all, they should have history. Arsenal FC of London is 32 years old than the state of Azerbaijan,” he said.

At the end of the meeting the RA NA Deputy Speaker has noted that in the developing world the best conditions are created for the young people, and they should be competitive, enrich their knowledge, live, create and prosper their Motherland.