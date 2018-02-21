Artsakh President rated the activity of Police during as overall satisfactory

On 21 February President Bako Sahakyan partook at the reporting meeting of the Artsakh Republic Police Board summarizing the results of the structure’s activity in 2017.

The President rated the activity of the Police during the reporting period as overall satisfactory.

Bako Sahakyan noted that a daily painstaking work would be required from the police in the course of operative activities to be carried out in 2018.

“During the struggle against crime it is necessary pay special attention to the expansion of operative capabilities and strengthening preventive works for obviation and neutralization of crimes at the initial stage”, underlined the Head of the State in his speech, expressing confidence that the police authorities and the whole staff were ready to solve the issues they faced for which the system had an appropriate potential.

