There are a lot of people like Ateshian in Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin: Aragats Akhoyan: ‘A1+’  

Archbishop Aram Ateshian intensifies the relations between Armenian and Turkish people further on at the expense of his position, informed former Member of Parliament, Aragats Akhoyan, and Istanbul musician, Poghos Yeghiazar.

“I would never bear in my mind that we would do a protest in Mother See with posters. Its reason is that no step gives a positive result. It was the top of obscenity to drag the Turkish authorities into our inner political issues and announce that Erdogan is his brother,” mentioned Aragats Akhoyan.

He added – until Archbishop Aram Ateshian’s issue is not solved, the events will continue evolving. Istanbul community is split today. A part of it does not accept it, and the other part tries to avoid, inasmuch as they have properties in Turkey.

“The primary issue of the Supreme Spiritual Council Meeting is Ateshian’s issue and we will do everything to restore the justice. There are a lot of people like Ateshian in Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin. They should clean themselves,” noted Aragats Akhoyan.

Source: A1+