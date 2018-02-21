Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 21:16 | February 21 2018
Air temperature to go up

In the Republic

In the daytime of February 21, on 23-25 no precipitation is predicted. On February 22 in separate places, on 26 in most regions from time to time precipitation is predicted.

Southwest wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

In the daytime of February 22-25 and at night of 26 the air temperature will go up by 4-5 degrees, in the daytime of 26 it will go down by 2-3 degrees.

In Yerevan

In the daytime of February 21, on 23-25 no precipitation is predicted, on 22 there is little chance of rain, on 26 from time to time rain is predicted.

