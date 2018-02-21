Artist Anahid Boghosian debuts solo show at TAG Gallery – Asbarez

Los Angeles-based artist Anahid Boghosian’s paintings will be on display at TAG Gallery beginning Tuesday, February 20 through March 17 in an exhibition entitled “Here Now.” An opening reception will take place on Saturday, February 24 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the gallery providing an opportunity to meet the artist in person.

HERE NOW surveys the complexities of imperfections of womanhood and the beauty, vigor, and strength that those imperfections carry. Boghosian’s work is often female form centric, orbiting around women who are core staples and bedrocks in the lives of their communities and those around them, but who are also often unheard and unseen. HERE NOW is passionate, and Boghosian does not shy away from intensity, but revels in it.

The word “now” has often infiltrated and lingered in the unconsciousness mind and daily life of the artist for the last ten years. Inspired by the #metoo movement and accounts of the daily abuse, harassment, and misconduct conducted in the work place, Boghosian feels a sense of urgency to acknowledge this movement in her art practice NOW.

HERE NOW is a call to arms, a celebration of being unapologetically female and vocal. This exhibition aims to start lasting conversations that will lead to changed behaviors.

“I feel NOW is our moment as women to be part of a very large conversation and to not trivialize but to take advantage of the fact that we are being heard. The pieces in the exhibit are meant for you to look deeper and hear what they are saying,” said Boghosian.

Established in 1993 as a not-for-profit corporation, TAG Gallery is a member-owned community of forty artists. Through the physical gallery in Miracle Mile as well as lectures from exhibiting and visiting artists, TAG Gallery has become a valuable resource for launching the careers of both emerging and mid-career artists based in the greater Los Angeles area. The gallery is located on 5458 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Boghosian lives and works in Santa Monica, Calif. After receiving her degree from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising and working successfully in the fashion industry for more than eight years, she decided to focus solely on her art career.

Boghosian is strongly influenced by her parents, a sculptor father and her mother who was an avid patron of the arts.

She began showing in various group exhibits in 1999 and was given her first solo exhibit in 2004. Boghosian has been regularly showing in galleries nationally and internationally for more than 28 years and recently she completed her first Installation piece as part of The She Lovescollective in Los Angeles that was featured in LA Weekly.

Currently she is represented by galleries in Boston and California.