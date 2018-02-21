Doydoyan on Yerevan Municipality incident: I would rather not say it was correct

“The office is regarded to be the personal territory of the given person. One should inform that person before entering and taping his/her office and receive his/her agreement,” addressing to the incident of hindering the activity of journalists in Yerevan Municipality, told the founding director of “Center of Information Freedom”, Shushan Doydoyan.

Let us remind you that on February 19, the leader of “Yerkir Tsirani” party, Zaruhi Postanjyan represented the fact of some persons’ playing cards in service rooms of the Municipality during working hours to the journalists, during which journalists’ work was hindered.

“But there is no issue with permission for taping in the corridors, for example, to which the journalists are accredited, right?” noticed Shushan Doydoyan.

At the same time she mentioned – personal data can be published if an issue of public importance is in place. “If I am not mistaken, the incident has taken place in the room of drivers, and because of it I would refrain from saying whether it was right or not from the journalists to enter, inasmuch as we speak of drivers spending their free time. However, if the journalists find there is an issue of public importance, they can publish personal data,” emphasized Ms. Doydoyan.

Luiza SUKIASYAN