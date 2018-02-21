‘Political consensus over Armen Sargsyan’s candidacy in place’: political scientist

According to political scientist, Alexander Markarov’s viewpoint, a political consensus over the presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan’s nomination is in place, consequently, hardly other political forces will nominate their candidates. “We can presume, other political forces represented in the Parliament (taking into account the mere quantitative factor encompassed), will hardly be able of nominating any other candidate for the president’s position. Armen Sargsyan has accepted RPA’s suggestion, and until that Sargsyan spent a lot of meetings to understand the situation in our political field and Diaspora,” explained the political scientist.

As stated by the speaker, in the countries with parliamentary system the president forms respective political culture which the RPA candidate tries to do: “The president should form quite an extensive consensus in the political field, which Sargsyan tried to do, his meeting with other political forces – “Armenian Revolutionary Federation”, “Tsarukyan” alliance and “Yelq” bloc, were the proof of it. It is another question what they have achieved, in all cases, the impression is as if a part of them is ready to support Sargsyan’s candidacy.”

The political scientist is convinced, Armenia-Diaspora and Armenia-Artsakh ties can become stronger due to the president, and the presidential candidate already tries to take steps towards this issue.

Arpine SIMONYAN