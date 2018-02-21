Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan is wearing No. 77 in Arsenal’s Europa League clash with Ostersund- Mirror

A rarely seen UEFA rule means that Henrikh Mkhitaryan isn’t be able to sport his Arsenal No. 7 shirt in this season’s Europa League, instead wearing No. 77. Mirror reports.

The Armenian midfielder has taken over Alexis Sanchez’s old Gunners shirt number after arriving at the Emirates Stadium in a swap deal with Sanchez, who has also taken the No. 7 upon his arrival at Old Trafford.

But a UEFA rule means that clubs are only allowed to register one player per squad number for a European competition each season.