Presidential elections in Armenia may be held on March 4

Perhaps the presidential elections will be held on March 4, informed RPA spokesman, Eduard Sharmazanov, after the session of RPA Supreme body was over. The journalists reminded of advocate Vahe Grigoryan’s announcement, pursuant to which the provision regulating the order of the presidential election is not in power yet, subsequently, the president should be elected by the previous Constitution, that is, through pan-national election, the citizens should elect him/her.

Sharmazanov told he was not familiar with that announcement, but explained: “I think if an issue with law was in place, both the lawyers of our party and the Constitutional Court, as well as the respective Committee of the National Assembly and the judiciaries would bring up their conclusion implying that there is an issue present with the Constitution. There are serious lawyers in our party: David Harutyunyan, Hrayr Tovmasyan, Arpine Hovhannisyan, Gevorg Kostanyan, I have not heard of such an issue from any of them.”

Nelly BABAYAN