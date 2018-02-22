Iran to continue support for Syria fight against terrorism – IRNA

Iran announces loud and clear that it will continue its support for Syria in the latter’s fight against terrorism, said a senior official at the Iranian Majlis (Parliament).

Addressing a local gathering, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, senior advisor to the Majlis speaker also stressed that Tehran would help the Arab state’s people and participate in the reconstruction of Syria.

‘Iran adopted a right approach and strategy in supporting Syria and could take a serious and strategic step in providing maximum national security and helping regional security, which is an indispensible factor for all countries,’ Amir-Abdollahian said in the southwestern city of Ahvaz in Khuzestan Province, on the sidelines of a meeting regarding Syrian developments and Iran’s approach regarding Syria.

Amir-Abdollahian also said that Iran’s decision to fight against terrorism is in line with its national security and regional stability.

Referring to the Saudi war against Yemen, the official said, ‘The Saudis are still going on with their strategic mistake of invading Yemen; the attacks should halt as soon as possible.’

The problem of Yemen should receive due attention from the international community, Amir-Abdollahian added.

He also warned that the siege on Yemen by Saudi Arabia, the UAE and some other countries can lead to a human catastrophe in Yemen.