Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 14:14 | February 23 2018
14:14 | February 23 2018

Bako Sahakyan: We are proud of the strength of our valorous soldier’s arm and spirit

Bako Sahakyan: We are proud of the strength of our valorous soldier’s arm and spirit

On 23 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory address in connection with the Motherland Defender’s Day.

The address runs as follows:

“Dear compatriots,

On behalf of the Artsakh Republic authorities and myself personally I extend my cordial congratulations on the Motherland Defender’s Day.

I congratulate our whole people. In almost every family of Artsakh there are soldiers, officers, generals, veterans having participated in the defense of the Motherland, freedom-fighters who have given their lives to this sacred mission. Eternal honor and glory to the Motherland’s devotees!

We are proud of the strength of our valorous soldier’s arm and spirit, proud of having a powerful and victorious army that has been forged and formed in the crucible of the war. It keeps our native country’s borders impregnable and is always ready to give a worthy counterstroke to any encroachment of the enemy.

We are proud and will further on do everything possible towards consistent strengthening of our country’s defense capacity and our people’s security, maintaining peace and stability.

Dear friends,

Once again congratulating all of you I wish peace, robust health, successes and all the best”.

 

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Official

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook