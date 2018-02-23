Media prize for showcasing cultural diversity in Eastern Europe – call for applications

Broadcasters, media professionals, journalists, filmmakers and producers from the EU’s six Eastern Partner countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, and Ukraine) are invited to participate in the ADAMI Media Prize for Cultural Diversity in Eastern Europe.

The prize is open to broadcasters and audio-visual media producers in the six countries, and will reward outstanding TV, film, and online programmes that deal with migration and integration, as well as the ethnic, religious, and cultural diversity.

The ADAMI Media Prize will be awarded in six different categories. This is a unique opportunity for media professionals to showcase their audiovisual work and to connect with a network of broadcasters in other countries. Participants are eligible to win one of six €2000 cash rewards that will go to the winners of each category. In addition, every participant of the ADAMI Media Prize 2018 with journalistic experience in the Russian, German or French languages has the opportunity to apply for one of our ADAMI fellowships at media outlets in Germany and France.

More information on eligibility criteria and the deadline for applications can be found here. The winners will be announced in November 2018 at a gala award ceremony held in Moldova, which will be broadcasted internationally.

The ADAMI Media Prize was created in 2015 to encourage filmmakers, journalists and audio-visual media professionals in the EU’s Eastern Partner countries to promote topics of migration, tolerance and cultural diversity. Alongside the prize, ADAMI organises several events for networking and fosters exchange among media professionals in Eastern Europe and the EU.