Research residency opportunity for civic activists from Eastern Neighbourhood

Activists, researchers and journalists working in civic activism and social issues in Eastern Europe and Central Asia are invited to apply for a fully-funded, three-month research residency opportunity at the Prague Civil Society Centre in the Czech Republic.

This opportunity is open to persons with proven experience and commitment to civil society in their country or region. This includes experts, researchers, human rights defenders, environmental or urban activists, journalists and members of NGOs and civic-minded groups.

The project proposals should reflect and elaborate upon the work applicants currently do in their home countries. The candidates should also demonstrate how participating in the fellowship programme will aid their work upon their return home.

All travel and living expenses will be covered by the Prague Civil Society Centre. The successful candidates will have the opportunity to receive a small grant to help the development of their projects. There will also be opportunities for professional development, networking and English language training.

The application deadline is 10 March 2018. More information on eligibility criteria and how to apply can be found here.