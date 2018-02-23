National Assembly on zombie society, policy, and massacres of Azerbaijan

On the 30th anniversary of the Armenian massacres in Sumgait today, the National Assembly Foreign Relations Committee organized parliamentary hearings. All factions of the National Assembly have signed under the National Assembly statement on Sumgait pogroms.

Committee Chairman Armen Ashotyan said that we may think that this is history, but history has the tendency to re-occur. And taking into consideration the recent threats by Aliyev, it is clear that this policy is planned, deliberate and continuous. It is not a history, unfortunately, it is a reality”.

Ashotyan also touched upon Gaspar Karapetyan, for whom Azerbaijan has submitted an application for an international investigation. Armen Ashotyan noted that it is obvious that the Azerbaijani authorities, who have finished political hunting in their country, are now trying to do that in Europe, beyond the country. “I am sure that European structures will not believe these provocations that can limit our right of speech”.

Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said in his report that a few days ago we celebrated one of the most brilliant pages of our modern history, the 30th anniversary of Artsakh Movement. The unwavering will and power of the Armenian people became obvious in that movement. He also touched upon the dark pages of our history, talked about Sumgait pogroms, the wave of violence: “This policy of hatred and Armenophobia has become an integral part of the internal and foreign policy of the Azerbaijani leadership, on which they build the self-consciousness of the Azerbaijani people”.

He said that over 30 years the policy of the Azerbaijani authorities has not changed, we witnessed that in 2013 when Ramil Safarov was set free and became a hero after killing Armenian officer Gurgen Margaryan. The world has once again witnessed the cave manifestations of hatred towards Armenians, against the civilian population and prisoners of war. Shavarsh Kocharyan said that the Azerbaijani authorities oppose to the calls of the OSCE Minsk Group, and international organizations to prepare society for peace, they continue their bellicose maximalist approach. That is why the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is not being settled: “Our international partners realize that as long as Azerbaijan does not give up its anti-Armenian policy, the stability and peace in the South Caucasus are endangered”.

Deputy Foreign Minister stressed that we will impose peace on Azerbaijan and reach international recognition of Artsakh with consistent work within the country and in international platforms.

Head of the “Against Violation of Law” NGO Larisa Alaverdyan said that we deal with genocidal policy. She noted that “there is no special status in Armenia so far for those who are truly victims, survivors of genocide”. Mrs. Alaverdyan suggested that the authorities accept this, and take steps as a result of the hearings.

Marina Grigoryan, Coordinator of the “Ordinary Genocide” project presented a historical overview on how the perpetrators acted, had lists of Armenians’ houses, disconnected Armenians’ phones and prepared and implemented. “A few months after Sumgait, people holding the photographs of the executioners were shouting “heroes”, and in recent years the state has introduced the tradition of reward for killing Armenians. This is completely normal for a zombie society that has been formed in Azerbaijan within 30 years after Sumgait, and today is a threat to the security of the region”.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN