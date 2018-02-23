The Supreme Spiritual Council again expresses its concerns over unwanted evolvements in Istanbul Patriarchate and Istanbul Armenians’ lives

2018 has been declared as the year of Youth by Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, His Holiness Karekin II. From February 19 to 20, the conference of organizers’ group of the project of declaring the year as the year of Youth under the title “To Fatherland, to Holy Etchmiadzin”, took place, which was presided by His Eminence Archbishop Hovnan Derderian in Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

Among the participants was the Primate of the Armenian Diocese of Romania, Bishop Tatev Hakobyan, Avetis Sr. Abovyan from the Western Armenian Diocese of the United States, the director of the Central Office of the Armenian Church Youth Organization, Vardan Poghosyan, Representative of Youth Council of Russia and New Nakhijevan Armenian Diocese Vardan Poghosyan, as well as ACYO Central Office staff.

The conference discussed organizational issues relative to the planned events from July 4 to 8, 2018, in the frameworks of the declaration of the year of Youth.

Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin Echmiadzin

