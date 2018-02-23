The Netherlands’ Parliament recognizes Armenian Genocide: ‘Azatutyun’

The House of Representatives of the Dutch Parliament adopted 2 bills on recognizing the mass slaughter of Armenians in Ottoman Turkey in 1915 as genocide by the majority of votes.

Pursuant to the 1st, Holland reaffirmed 2004 decision of the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

Pursuant to the 2nd, on April 24 of the current year and subsequently, once in 5 years, the representative from Holland will take part in the commemoration ceremonies of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

It is presupposed that official Ankara will sharply criticize the Dutch Parliament’s decisions adopted today.

Source: ‘Azatutyun’ radio station